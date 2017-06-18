Tropical Storm Cindy expected to weaken as it moves farther inland

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.More >>
Intense winds and crashing waves continue to wallop several spots along the coast as Tropical Storm Cindy marches its way up the Gulf just hours from making landfall. While the local concern is flooding, many folks who weathered the historic flood in August are downright frightened.More >>
Intense winds and crashing waves continue to wallop several spots along the coast as Tropical Storm Cindy marches its way up the Gulf just hours from making landfall. While the local concern is flooding, many folks who weathered the historic flood in August are downright frightened.More >>
One person suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block on Florida Blvd.More >>
One person suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block on Florida Blvd.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for reportedly shooting the victim in the arm back on May 3, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for reportedly shooting the victim in the arm back on May 3, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has called a noon news conference to discuss several arrests in connection with a credit card skimmer operation in the county.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
A Haughton woman is behind bars at Bossier Max, accused of trying to kill her husband by slashing his throat during a drunken, drug-infused argument.More >>
A Haughton woman is behind bars at Bossier Max, accused of trying to kill her husband by slashing his throat during a drunken, drug-infused argument.More >>