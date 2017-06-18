Severe weather still possible from lingering tropical depression

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22

Tropical Storm Cindy was downgraded to a Tropical Depression, but the threat of tornadoes and flash flooding lingers.

A Tornado Warning is active for St. Helena & Tangipahoa Parishes until 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gov. Edwards held a press conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on the response to Tropical Storm Cindy, which was downgraded to a tropical depression.

Cindy made landfall early Thursday morning in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana. The Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued.

As of the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of circulation was located 165 miles northwest of Morgan City. Maximum sustained winds were still at 35 mph and it was moving north at 13 mph.

Forecaster Jeff Morrow said the WAFB viewing area will still feel the impacts of Cindy as it continues to move inland Thursday along the Louisiana-Texas border. Heavy rain and the threat for tornadoes will continue through the day.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1 p.m. Rain bands associated with Cindy will continue to move through southeast Louisiana.

If you do find yourself under one of these rain bands, then you should expect heavy rain. The forecast shows 1" to 3” of additional rainfall will be possible Thursday. That should limit flooding threats to nuisance street flooding.

We continue to see high water levels on the southern reaches of the Amite, Tickfaw, and Tangipahoa rivers due to the persistent south and southeast wind, which is not expected to end until the weekend. Upstream river flooding is not anticipated due to manageable rainfall totals in the watershed.

All inland waterways in Ascension and LIvingston Parishes are closed to recreational boating traffic until further notice.

The tornado watch is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes. The watch includes Amite, Pike, and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi.

Most of the WAFB viewing area had the advantage of being in the dry slot of circulation around Tropical Storm Cindy on Wednesday and that resulted in a much-appreciated reduction in our forecast rain totals for the event.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning for the entire state of Louisiana as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy. He said the declaration was made in response to the flash flooding and severe weather caused by the tropical system.

"We cannot stress the importance of avoiding high water," Edwards noted. "Last year, most of the injuries and some deaths were people in high water."

RELATED: Sandbags available in advance of potential flooding

An emergency declaration must must be made by the governor before the state can apply for any federal assistance.

The NHC upgraded the low to Tropical Storm Cindy on Tuesday.

Cindy is blamed for at least one death.

Cindy is the first tropical system to make landfall in Louisiana since Hurricane Isaac in 2012. That ends a very rare drought of tropical activity for the Bayou State.

RELATED: WAFB Hurricane Tracking Center

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.