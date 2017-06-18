Severe weather still possible from lingering tropical depression

Gov. Edwards will hold a press conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on the response to Tropical Storm Cindy, which was downgraded to a tropical depression.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 22.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who they say paid herself and her daughter over $80,000 in company funds while working as an officer manager.More >>
A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life in a local hospital after he was shot late Wednesday night.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
Gov. Edwards will hold a press conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on the response to Tropical Storm Cindy, which was downgraded to a tropical depression.More >>
The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.More >>
