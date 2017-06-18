Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 3 getting better organized

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of our area. (Source: WAFB)

The 7 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows pressure down a bit with Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 3. The NHC notes increasing organization. (Source: WAFB)

The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is gradually getting better organized over the central Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 7 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 25.4 N, 90.3 W, or about 265 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph and it was moving northwest at 9 mph.

Key points on the low pressure center known as Potential Tropical Cyclone 3...likely upgraded to #Cindy later today. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/kQvpjoc2wD — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) June 20, 2017

Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 3 has prompted the National Hurricane Center to post warnings and watches for the Louisiana Coast.

Forecasters said it will likely become Tropical Storm Cindy.

This system poses a minor coastal surge/flood threat and a potentially heavy/dynamic rain threat to Louisiana and the north-central Gulf region.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a TROPICAL STORM WARNING for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City (Marsh Island) to the mouth of the Pearl River at the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect from west of Intracoastal City, LA to High Island, Texas (east of Houston).

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch mean that tropical storm conditions are possible within the warning area, generally within 48 hours.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

The following areas in Louisiana are included in the watch: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, the areas included are Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson.

Louisiana officials took part in briefings Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the second named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has formed just off the coast of Venezuela. What was 92L east of the Lesser Antilles has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Bret as of 4 p.m. Monday. This storm is no immediate threat to the Gulf region.

Statewide coordination with our local and federal partners is underway. Now is the time to prepare for heavy rain and potentially severe weather across South Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “We learned from last year’s floods that even unnamed storms can be devastating, so it is critically important for everyone in South Louisiana to get a game plan before this storm system arrives. My office, along with GOHSEP, will provide regular updates as we receive them.

State agencies, parish officials and first responders will continue daily briefings.

"GOHSEP along with the National Weather Service encourage everyone to avoid focusing on the size of this storm as it moves across the gulf," said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. "This system may not be large, but heavy rainfall and coastal flooding are almost a certainty. Flash flooding could be a problem with the National Weather Service indicating 10"-15" inches of rain possible in some areas. Use this time to prepare. Listen to information from your local leaders. Monitor your local media. Go to getagameplan.org for critical information to protect you, your family and your business. Finalize your emergency plans and check emergency supply kits now."

