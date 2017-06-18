La. keeping an eye on two tropical systems with possibility of development

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urges everyone to be aware of two areas of low pressure for possible tropical development.

RELATED: WAFB Hurricane Tracking Center

Here is information on the current status for both systems:

System 1:

The National Hurricane Center expects an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone in the coming days. Development chances are currently listed at 80% over the next 2 days and 90% over the next 5 days. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected to be the biggest threat along portions of the Gulf Coast.

System 2:

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has labeled an area of low pressure several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands as "Potential Tropical Cyclone #2". The 'potential tropical cyclone' label is a new product from NHC this year. It allows for watches and warnings to be issued for land areas prior to a tropical disturbance attaining sufficient organization to be classified as a tropical depression or storm. The idea is to increase warning time for areas that may be impacted. Forecasts indicate this system will have a brief opportunity to strengthen before weakening as it moves farther west into the Caribbean.

GOHSEP has begun relaying important information regarding these storms to our local emergency management partners. Conference calls with parish leaders are scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.