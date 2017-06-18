Hurricane center monitoring two areas of low pressure

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urges everyone to be aware of two areas of low pressure for possible tropical development.

Here is information on the current status for both systems:

System 1:

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects a tropical cyclone to develop near the Yucatan or in the Gulf of Mexico early this week. The likelihood of development is 70% over the next 48 hours and 90% over the next 5 days. That means a tropical depression or weak tropical storm could be in the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

System 2:

The National Hurricane Center has labeled the second area as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Two.” This system is located in the central Atlantic about 700 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, moving swiftly to the west.

“While we are still unsure of the exact track for these systems, now is the time to finalize your emergency plans. Coastal flooding and heavy rains could impact the area later this week. We will know much more as the systems become more defined. Use this time to check your emergency supplies and take other actions to prepare your homes and businesses. Much of the information you need can be found at GOHSEP’s http://www.getagameplan.org website. Maintaining awareness about your forecast is one of the most important things you can do.” GOHSEP Director James Waskom said.

GOHSEP has begun relaying important information regarding these storms to our local emergency management partners. Conference calls with parish leaders are scheduled for Monday.

Visit www.511la.org for road updates. Keep your phones charged and near you while the threat continues in order to receive potential emergency messaging.

