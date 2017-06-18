Gov. Edwards to hold noon press conference with update on Tropical Storm Cindy

10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Cindy (Source: WAFB)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.

As of the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of circulation was located at 27.6 N, 92.6 W, or about 170 miles south-southwest of Morgan City. Maximum sustained winds were down to 50 mph and it was moving northwest at 10 mph.

The National Hurricane Center has discontinued the TROPICAL STORM WARNING north and east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, including Metro New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. The TROPICAL STORM WARNING remains in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning for Louisiana as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy. He said the declaration was made in response to the flash flooding and severe weather caused by the tropical system.

An emergency declaration must must be made by the governor before the state can apply for any federal assistance. The declaration includes the entire state. Click here for the entire statement

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reports there is high water on Hood Road between Walker South Road and South Satsuma Road in Walker. Deputies urge driver to use alternate routes.

WAFB Forecaster Jeff Morrow said dry air has influxed itself inside the storm, preventing it from strengthening. He added it can choke off the available moisture for the tropical storm to work with and cause it to weaken.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes and for Amite, Pike and Wilkinson counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for much of Louisiana.

The NHC upgraded the low to Tropical Storm Cindy on Tuesday.

