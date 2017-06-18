Driver loses control, crashes into ditch in Central

A driver lost control of their vehicle Sunday evening, ending up off the road and in a creek.

The incident happened in the 11900 block of Lovett Rd. at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Central Fire Department reports that the vehicle was east bound on Lovett Rd. in the curve when the drive lost control and the vehicle ended up in the creek off the side of the road.

CFD crews placed a ladder into the creek and firefighters climbed down to assist the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.