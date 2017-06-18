Wounded congressman sends Father's Day message

A driver lost control of their vehicle Sunday evening, ending up off the road and in a creek.More >>
The congressman grievously wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice is delivering a Father's Day message through his Twitter account.More >>
Entergy's website reported a power outage in Baton Rouge that had over 2,000 customers in the dark Sunday afternoon.More >>
Levar Robinson cherishes every moment he gets with his kids.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to toughen requirements for parental consent when a minor seeks an abortion.More >>
There are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene" in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians late Sunday, authorities report. It happened just after 12 a.m. London time, CNN reports. So far, there is no confirmation that the incident was related to terrorism.More >>
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
