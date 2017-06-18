Louisiana sets new restriction for minors seeking abortion

The congressman grievously wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice is delivering a Father's Day message through his Twitter account.More >>
The congressman grievously wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice is delivering a Father's Day message through his Twitter account.More >>
Entergy's website reported a power outage in Baton Rouge that had over 2,000 customers in the dark Sunday afternoon.More >>
Entergy's website reported a power outage in Baton Rouge that had over 2,000 customers in the dark Sunday afternoon.More >>
Levar Robinson cherishes every moment he gets with his kids.More >>
Levar Robinson cherishes every moment he gets with his kids.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to toughen requirements for parental consent when a minor seeks an abortion.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to toughen requirements for parental consent when a minor seeks an abortion.More >>
Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect.More >>
Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>