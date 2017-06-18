Entergy: Power restored to some, thousands still without

Entergy's website reported a power outage in Baton Rouge that had a few thousands customers in the dark Sunday afternoon.

One outage extended from Old Hammond Hwy. to Coursey Blvd. along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., knocking out power to over 2,000 customers, but was resolved just before 5:30 p.m.

A second outage affected around 1,500 customers in between Airline Hwy. and I-10 along Hwy. 621 in the Dutchtown and Duplessis area.

Inclement weather and a severe thunderstorm knocked out power to residences in the area.

Entergy Outage Map

