Suspect wanted in downtown Lafayette homicide

Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Jefferson St. in reference to a shooting. One male victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by people at the scene.

Donald Randall Jr., 21, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Lafayette Police identified the suspect as Sam Brown, III. A warrant has been issued for Brown for second degree murder.

Anyone with information about where Brown might be located is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

