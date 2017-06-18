SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Woodlawn looks for improved defense, record in 2017

Entergy's website reported a power outage in Baton Rouge that had over 2,000 customers in the dark Sunday afternoon.More >>
Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect.More >>
LSU rightfielder Greg Deichmann drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday night, and senior left-hander Jared Poche' tied the school record for career wins as the Tigers posted a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind win over Florida State in their opening game of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. LSU won its 17th straight game, improving to 49-17 on the year, while Florida State dropped 45-...More >>
After allowing 303 points in its seven losses in 2016, the Woodlawn Panthers expect to see significant improvement in their defense and their record for 2017.More >>
Two steps forward, one step back would be an improvement for the McKinley Panthers in year two with head coach Ken Hilton, who chastised his team after Wednesday's 7-on-7 drills at Live Oak.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said a 12-year-old girl was pulled underwater Saturday at Low Head Dam.More >>
