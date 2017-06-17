Congressman Scalise's condition improves after another surgery

MedStar Washington Hospital Center officials say Majority Whip Steve Scalise is showing "signs of improvement" and is "speaking with his loved ones" following an additional surgery.

The hospital also downgraded his condition from critical to serious.

MedStar Washington Hospital released the following statement Saturday, June 17:

Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition. He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement. He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones. The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers.

Scalise was shot Wednesday morning during a congressional baseball practice by a gunman who opened fire, injuring multiple people before being shot himself and later dying.

Scalise sustained a single wound from a rifle, entering in the area of his left hip.The bullet traveled straight across toward the other hip, in what doctor's call a transpelvic gunshot wound. The round fragmented, and caused significant damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

