Developing: Baker PD investigate domestic shooting

Baker Police are investigating shooting at a home on Lavey Ln. near Chaleur Dr.

According to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, two people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators tell 9 News the shooting happened sometime after 2 p.m.

Dunn described the incident as a “domestic shooting.”

Dunn said no one is in custody at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.