Developing: Baker PD investigate domestic shooting

MedStar Washington Hospital Center officials say Congressman Steve Scalise's condition has been upgraded from critical to serious, and he continues to show improvements.More >>
Baker Police are investigating shooting at a home on Lavey Ln. near Chaleur Dr.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
A tire failure has been determined to be the cause of a fatal motorcycle accident, resulting in the unidentified operator to be hit and killed by a car.More >>
A Gonzales man will remain behind after being denied parole for a 1986 murder where he was convicted of brutally beat a woman and dumped her body into a bayou.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
