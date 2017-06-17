Gonzales man convicted of 1986 brutal murder denied parole

A Gonzales man will remain behind after being denied parole for a 1986 murder where he was convicted of brutally beat a woman and dumped her body into a bayou.

On June 14, District Attorney Ricky Babin, members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and family members of a 1986 homicide victim were present at the Louisiana Department of Corrections Headquarters in Baton Rouge for a clemency hearing requested by Jerome Derricks, now 51, of Gonzales.

Derricks, who was originally charged with the 1st degree murder of Beverly Nason, 33, of Gonzales, pled guilty to 2nd degree murder on May 22, 1986.

Judge A.J. Kling sentenced Derricks to life, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

This all stems after the brutal beating of Nason in the parking lot of an Ascension Parish business.

On January 26, 1986, an Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Deputy located an abandoned car on LA 30 West of I-10. Upon approaching the car, the deputy saw what appeared to be blood on the inside and outside of the car.

Through the course of an extension investigation, detectives were able to conclude the vehicle belonged to Nason.

While canvassing the area, detectives searched around a nearby Waffle House, about a quarter mile from where the vehicle was located. While in the parking lot, detectives located what appeared to be the original crime scene after finding a large amount of blood on the concrete.

Detectives then contacted Nason’s family who had not been seen since earlier on the night before her vehicle was discovered. Detective showed Waffle House employees a photograph of Nason, who said she was at the restaurant earlier that morning.

After several interviews, detectives identified Derricks as a potential suspect.

During an interview with Derricks, he told detectives he was sitting in his car in the Waffle House parking lot, when a young lady who was having car trouble approached him and asked for help. He told detectives he then got out of his car, assisted the lady, later identified as Nason, and began beating her with a tire tool.

Derricks continued to tell police he then placed her body in her vehicle and drove her to the area of Alligator Bayou where he dumped her body.

Nason’s body was subsequently located in a wooded area along Alligator Bayou.

After hearing testimony from D.A. Babin, Capt. Craig Beaman of APSO, and family members of both Nason and Derricks, members of the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole unanimously voted to deny Derricks’ request for early parole.

Derricks remains incarcerated in the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

