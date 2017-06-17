BRPD investigating early morning fatal hit-and-run crash

A tire failure has been determined to be the cause of a fatal motorcycle accident, resulting in the unidentified operator to be hit and killed by a car.More >>
Development chances now up to 70% both for the southern Gulf of Mexico and the system in the Atlantic by the National Hurricane Center for tropical development over the next 5 days.More >>
Opening ceremonies Friday in Omaha cancelled due to expected heavy rain and lightning in the area. Luckily for LSU they're not here for the opening ceremonies, they're here to win a championship.More >>
Louisiana legislators wrapped up the special session three days early, sending a budget to the governor’s desk.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
The performance paused briefly during the disturbance, as security removed two protesters from the theater.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Two bounty hunters killed in a point-blank shootout with a Minnesota fugitive at a Texas car dealership were offered $3,000 to apprehend the felon.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
