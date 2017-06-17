BRPD investigating early morning fatal hit-and-run crash

Authorities are actively searching for man who they say involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash, killing one driver and injuring another.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Scenic Hwy.

The crash involved a 2006 Honda Accord and a 2007 GMC Yukon.

According to police, the at-scene investigation revealed the Honda, driven by Caleb Wilson, 20, of Baton Rouge, was making a left turn from Bay St. onto Scenic Hwy to proceed in the northern direction. The Honda was then struck by a GMC that was traveling south on Scenic Hwy.

Police say after the collision, the driver of the GMC continued driving in attempts to flee the scene. The GMC was later located abandoned near the intersection of 17th and Foss St.

Wilson was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. According to police reports, investigators believe Wilson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 20-year-old female passenger in the Honda was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators suspect impairment, along with speed is a factor in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information on the driver of the GMC is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

