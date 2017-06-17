Tire failure causes fatal accident, motorcyclist struck by car

Tire failure has been determined to be the cause of a fatal accident where a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a car.

At around 1:48 a.m. on Saturday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a three vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on I-55, two miles north of LA 40 in Tangipahoa Parish.

The motorcycle operator, 32-year-old Geza Ray Kovach Jr., of Loranger, was killed in the crash.

The preliminary crash scene investigation led state police to determine a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-55. According to state police, the motorcycle sustained a tire failure and subsequently crashed.

After crashing, investigators say the motorcycle was struck by a 1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by a 52-year-old man of Magnolia, MS. Kovach was struck by a 2012 Kia driven by a 36-year-old woman of Bogue Chitto, MS.

Kovach was pronounced deceased on-scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

Both drivers of the other vehicles involved were uninjured in the crash. State police say impairment is not suspected to have been a contributing factor but blood samples were taken as part of the on-going investigation, which is standard in crash fatalities. The samples will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration motorcyclist deaths occurred 27 times more frequently than fatalities in other vehicles, based on 2014 fatal crash data. State police say they urge everyone to share the road and be alert. They also encourage motorcyclists to make themselves visible, to use DOT-compliant motorcycle helmets, and to always ride sober.

