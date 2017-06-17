State polce: Tire failure leads to death of unidentified motorcyclists after fatal crash

A tire failure has been determined to be the cause of a fatal motorcycle accident, resulting in the unidentified operator to be hit and killed by a car.More >>
Development chances now up to 70% both for the southern Gulf of Mexico and the system in the Atlantic by the National Hurricane Center for tropical development over the next 5 days.More >>
Opening ceremonies Friday in Omaha cancelled due to expected heavy rain and lightning in the area. Luckily for LSU they're not here for the opening ceremonies, they're here to win a championship.More >>
Louisiana legislators wrapped up the special session three days early, sending a budget to the governor’s desk.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
People readily accepted the comedian's persona as America's favorite dad, magnified by his on-stage antics and role in a hit TV show. That changed when a wave of sexual assault allegations came from numerous women.More >>
The family was shocked to see their photos, many inside their house, along with a listing where the so-called owner claimed to be in West Africa on a church mission, in need of a renter.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
Two bounty hunters killed in a point-blank shootout with a Minnesota fugitive at a Texas car dealership were offered $3,000 to apprehend the felon.More >>
