Future of BRAVE program dependent on federal grant extension

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
Members of Baton Rouge law enforcement hit the court with area youth Friday at Gus Young Park. It was part of a summer pop up event hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) program.More >>
The Baton Rouge Bicentennial Committee is currently looking for published authors to write essays to be put in a time capsule to commemorate the city's 200th birthday.More >>
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference upon adjournment of the House and Senate to discuss the special session.More >>
For the first time in nearly a decade, colleges have been spared cuts from the state’s $28 billion-plus operating budget, which got final approval from Louisiana senators on the final day of special session.More >>
A blood drive to honor wounded Congressman Steve Scalise was held at the Louisiana State Capitol Friday.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
