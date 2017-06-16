BR Bicentennial Committee calls for essays to be put in time capsule

The Baton Rouge Bicentennial Committee is currently looking for published authors to write essays to be put in a time capsule to commemorate the city's 200th birthday.

The project, Baton Rouge Writes, invites writers to describe "My Baton Rouge" in a short essay up to 500 words. Submitted essays will be compiled and sealed in a time capsule that will be placed in the new River Center Library downtown.

"We are calling on our local authors to paint a picture with words of how they see Baton Rouge in 2017. We want to capture the landscape, the culture, the economy, and the very spirit of Baton Rouge for generations to come and we believe our local professional writers can tell that story better than anyone," said Mary Stein, assistant library director for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and chair of the Bicentennial Committee.

Authors wishing to submit an essay should send their name and title(s) of their published work to BatonRouge200@gmail.com. Authors will then receive complete instructions on how to submit an essay. The deadline to submit an essay is September 1.

Baton Rouge was founded in 1699 and incorporated as a city on January 17, 1817.

For more information about the Baton Rouge Bicentennial, click here, or contact Mary Stein at mstein@ebrpl.com.

