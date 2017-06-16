BR Bicentennial Committee calls for essays to be put in time capsule

The Baton Rouge Bicentennial Committee is currently looking for published authors to write essays to be put in a time capsule to commemorate the city's 200th birthday.More >>
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference upon adjournment of the House and Senate to discuss the special session.More >>
For the first time in nearly a decade, colleges have been spared cuts from the state’s $28 billion-plus operating budget, which got final approval from Louisiana senators on the final day of special session.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
A blood drive to honor wounded Congressman Steve Scalise was held at the Louisiana State Capitol Friday.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Friday evening, asking that citizens withhold judgement on the officer-involved shooting on S Acadian Thwy. until Louisiana State Police concludes their investigation.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.More >>
As the first state in the U.S. to formally accept the Paris Climate Agreement, Hawaii is now taking the country’s first step toward a universal basic income.More >>
Last week, Hawaii made national headlines for becoming the first state to formally adopt key pledges in the Paris Climate Accord.More >>