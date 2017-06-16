Mayor asks citizens to withhold judgement in recent officer-involved shooting until investigation complete

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Friday evening, asking that citizens withhold judgement on the officer-involved shooting on S Acadian Thwy. until Louisiana State Police concludes their investigation.

The statement reads:

I have been in contact with the Louisiana State Police as they continue the investigation of this Tuesday’s police-involved shooting. The Baton Rouge police officer involved has been placed on leave.

As I promised upon taking office, every Baton Rouge police officer will be equipped with a body camera to protect both our police and our citizenry. The appropriation has been approved by the Metro Council and no longer will we have to wonder, should such instances occur again — which I hope and pray they do not — what actually happened.

The contract with the bodycam supplier will be finalized by the end of the month and I will direct Chief Dabadie to ensure that every officer and every supervisor is instructed on bodycam use and maintenance. This is one of the steps in reforming and upgrading our police force and its personnel.

I ask that all Baton Rouge citizens withhold judgement on this week’s incident until the Louisiana State Police concludes its work. We cannot look back. We will continue to move towards 21st century policing in our community. And we will look forward.