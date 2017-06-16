Baton Rouge woman returns from Brazilian jiu jitsu tournament as a world champion

Brazilian jiu jitsu is a male-dominated sport, but one Baton Rouge woman is living the jiu jitsu dream.

“It's gonna’ be blood, sweat, tears. You're gonna’ cry. You're gonna’ get frustrated. You're gonna’ think you're not going to make it,” said Jessica Guedry.

It's a sport of throws and chokes, and big guys grabbing all over each other.

“Somebody is trying to pin you. You're trying to pin them,” said Doug Fournet, a jiu jitsu black belt who trains with Guedry.

In the middle of it all, is Jessica Guedry. “You have to work super hard,” she said.

Guedry's been grappling with the guys for six years. She got more than a few looks on her first day on the mat. “When you're new, and you're an 18-year-old girl, it's like, ‘Is she really going to stick with this,’” said Guedry.

Stick with it, she did, through the blood, the sweat, and the tears, taking on anyone who wanted to roll. “Jess, you could tell right away. You let her pin you thinking you'll get out. She could hold you down more than you thought,” said Fournet.

That determination landed Guedry at the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Championships earlier this month. She tore through her division undefeated. Not a single point was scored against her.

“Normally at the worlds, you see matches end with a point differential, or a ref's decision. She absolutely demolished those girls,” said Fournet.

But Guedry wasn't finished. After dominating her weight class, she took on the winners of all the women's purple belt divisions. “You've got to focus on the technique. Don't worry about beating everybody. If you're worried about beating everybody, you're going to lose every time. You need to focus on the little things,” she said.

Guedry fought through four more matches and achieved four more wins. And again, not a single point was scored against her. Guedry came back home as the first Louisiana double-gold world champion.

“It was super cool. My mom was there. My team was there. Everybody was watching me back home. It's kinda’ hard to describe,” said Guedry.

And all it took was a little blood, a little sweat, and a few tears. “You have dreams, and they don't just happen. You have to make them happen,” said Guedry.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.