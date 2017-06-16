More bills signed into law by Gov. Edwards

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference upon adjournment of the House and Senate to discuss the special session.More >>
For the first time in nearly a decade, colleges have been spared cuts from the state's $28 billion-plus operating budget, which got final approval from Louisiana senators on the final day of special session.
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Friday evening, asking that citizens withhold judgement on the officer-involved shooting on S Acadian Thwy. until Louisiana State Police concludes their investigation.
Brazilian jiu jitsu is a male-dominated sport, but one Baton Rouge woman is living the jiu jitsu dream.
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed three bills into law Friday.
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.
The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morning
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
The Huntsville Police Department and FBI have arrested a man on terrorism charges.
