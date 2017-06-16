Baton Rouge Pride Festival set for Saturday, June 17

The 11th Annual Baton Rouge Pride Festival, the largest family-friendly indoor GLBTQ pride celebration in the south, is set for Saturday, June 17.

The event will be held at the Raising Cane's River Center from 1 to 8 p.m.

This year's entertainment lineup includes returning favorites such as Krewe of Divas, Michigan Avenue, DJ Cameron Kelly, and the Austin Babtist Women. New acts to be featured this year include Pate' Salzeta and 9 Volt, TomPlay and Melomania. Community activist and longtime leader in the Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Pride Team, John Deshotel, will be recognized as the honorary 2017 grand marshal.

Last year, more than 10,000 people attended the festival and more than 90 organizations and businesses participated.

There will also be a special area for kids at the festival, as well as an art show and wedding ceremonies for those interested. Admission to the festival is free. Visitors can park at 275 S River Rd.

Visit www.BRPride.org for more information.

