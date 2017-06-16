Central man ordered to pay more than $2.8M in restitution for bank fraud charges

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
A Baton Rouge cabinet maker is behind bars after a woman claims he failed to build and install cabinets to her home that was damaged during the August flood.More >>
A Baton Rouge cabinet maker is behind bars after a woman claims he failed to build and install cabinets to her home that was damaged during the August flood.More >>
The 11th Annual Baton Rouge Pride Festival, the largest family-friendly indoor GLBTQ pride celebration in the south, is set for Saturday, June 17.More >>
The 11th Annual Baton Rouge Pride Festival, the largest family-friendly indoor GLBTQ pride celebration in the south, is set for Saturday, June 17.More >>
Hospital officials say Congressman Steve Scalise remains in the ICU in critical condition, but they are hopeful because of signs of improvement.More >>
Hospital officials say Congressman Steve Scalise remains in the ICU in critical condition, but they are hopeful because of signs of improvement.More >>
A Central man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison for bank fraud and making false statements to financial institutions, reports Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.More >>
A Central man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison for bank fraud and making false statements to financial institutions, reports Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the sea's apex predator, all in the name of science. Just kidding, it's for "Shark Week."More >>
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the sea's apex predator, all in the name of science. Just kidding, it's for "Shark Week."More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>