Central man ordered to pay more than $2.8M in restitution for bank fraud charges

A Central man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison for bank fraud and making false statements to financial institutions, reports Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

Following his release, Carl Wright, 48, will also be required to serve a three-year term of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,857,999, a special assessment of $500, and forfeit all property traceable to the proceeds of the fraud scheme.

Officials say Wright operated a company called Nevada Systems, Inc., which was a residential renovation business. During the period from August of 2004 to November of 2010, officials say Wright fraudulently obtained millions of dollars from numerous financial institutions in Baton Rouge. He acquired this money by providing the financial institutions with a false social security number, concealing his prior felony convictions, fraudulently under-reporting his liabilities by $2 million, and also by misrepresenting fraudulent materials.

As a result of his fraudulent scheme, 12 financial institutions sustained losses over totaling more than $2.8 million.

"Major financial fraud, such as the scheme in this case, must be and will be aggressively pursued by our office, along with our federal, state, and local partners. These schemes cause tremendous losses to businesses in our community and make it harder for honest business people to succeed. I greatly appreciate the tremendous effort of the FBI and the prosecutors in bringing the defendant to justice," said Amundson.

"Motivated by greed, the defendant orchestrated a sophisticated scheme which left his victims holding the bag on $2.8 million in losses. I want to commend the efforts of the assigned prosecutors and agents who worked tirelessly on this case to unravel the defendant's web of deceit. The New Orleans Division of the FBI will continue to work together with its local, state, and federal partners to hold accountable those fraudsters who attempt to fraudulently game our nation's banking system for their own financial gain," said FBI special-agent-in-charge, Jeffrey Sallet.

