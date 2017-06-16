Teen known as 'Jellyroll' arrested on numerous charges after pursuit in woods

The Gonzales Police Department, with the assistance of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested a teenager after an hour-long foot pursuit through a wooded and residential area on W Worthey St. in Gonzales.

Detectives say they received numerous tips over the past months that Devontia "Jellyroll" Thompson, 17, was staying near his grandmother's house. On Friday, June 16, officers were able to take Thompson into custody after several failed attempts.

Thompson was wanted for numerous cases detectives are actively working. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison on the following charges:

Armed robbery

Simple burglary

Aggravated battery

Unauthorized use of credit card

Failure to appear on bench warrants (2 counts)

Resisting an officer

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.