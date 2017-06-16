State Police: Man killed during officer-involved shooting had stolen gun, drugs

The vehicle that was pulled over before the shooting was towed away from the scene hours after the shooting. (Source: WAFB)

Investigators say the man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting was carrying a stolen gun and drugs were recovered from the scene.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation, which is routine for officer-involved shootings. According to officials, the suspect, Jordan Frazier, 35, had a .22 caliber semi-automatic long barrel pistol that was reported stolen from Ascension Parish. Additional, he was found in possession of suspected ecstasy.

"Officer statements indicate that the suspect immediately exited the passenger side with the gun, began to flee and turned pointing the gun towards the officer who was giving verbal commands," states a press release.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 13 at roughly 11:30 p.m. on S. Acadian Thru. between Claycut Rd. and Broussard St. The initial traffic stop was due to a "vehicle equipment violation."

The officer who fired the fatal shot has been identified as Yuseff Hamadeh, 27. He was placed on administrative leave the day the shooting occurred, which is standard procedure.

Hamadeh is a 1 year veteran with the Baton Rouge Police Department. He spent four years with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office prior to joining BRPD.

Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

"State Police was notified yesterday by the coroner that 2 rounds traversed from rear to front of the suspect's torso and 1 struck his leg," states the press release. "Investigative elements of the case continue including ballistics, trajectory, toxicology, DNA analysis and additional interviews if warranted.

Witnesses reported hearing five or six shots.

Court records from the 19th Judicial District Court state Frazier has a criminal record, which includes an arrest that is very similar to this incident.

