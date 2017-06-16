Operation Broken Heart results in 51 child exploitation arrests

Investigators say the man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting was carrying a stolen gun and drugs were recovered from the scene.More >>
The Gonzales Police Department, with the assistance of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested a teenager after an hour-long foot pursuit through a wooded and residential area on W Worthey St. in Gonzales.More >>
As a result of the coordinated work of many police departments, sheriff's offices, and state and federal agencies, 51 people have been arrested on child exploitation charges as part of Operation Broken Heart.More >>
Hospital officials say Congressman Steve Scalise remains in the ICU in critical condition, but they are hopeful because of signs of improvement.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
A wildlife removal service captured an alligator this week after it reportedly killed someone’s dog. Russell “The Snake Chaser” Cavender said the alligator was found in a pond in the Blackmoor Golf Course off Highway 707 in Murrells Inlet.More >>
