Operation Broken Heart results in 51 child exploitation arrests

As a result of the coordinated work of many police departments, sheriff's offices, and state and federal agencies, 51 people have been arrested on child exploitation charges as part of Operation Broken Heart.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office reports that the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted the fourth Operation Broken Heart as part of a national effort over a two-month long period.

"My office is committed to doing all we can to protect our state's children from predators. The great teamwork by all our ICAC partners, including the LBI's examiners and investigators, has resulted in the arrests of 51 people from all parts of Louisiana," said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

"Most of us cannot imagine the horrific things these dedicated law professionals have to see and hear to bring child predators to justice. But all of us are grateful for their work to save children's lives," Landry added.

The ICAC, which includes 155 law enforcement agencies in Louisiana, arrested 51 people from April 1 to May 31 on charges ranging from possession, distribution, and production of sexual abuse images/videos of children to solicitation of a minor.

"Sometimes the number of arrests and charges causes us to forget these are victims in these situations. Every time a video or image is viewed, a child is re-victimized, and unfortunately, we have seen that a high percentage of people who engage in child pornography end up being hands on abusers," said Landry.

