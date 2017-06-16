Congressman Scalise remains in ICU, will have additional operations

If you're viewing on a mobile device, click here to watch the press conference

Hospital officials say Congressman Steve Scalise remains in the ICU in critical condition, but they are hopeful because of signs of improvement.

A briefing on the condition of Scalise was held at 3:15 p.m. at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

A representative from the medical team explained that Scalise was shot in the left hip. The bullet traveled to the other hip and caused damage to bone, blood vessels and major organs.

Although Scalise was responsive at the scene, his condition quickly deteriorated due to blood loss. His first surgery was performed quickly after he arrived.

After the first surgery, Scalise was taken to radiology for another procedure to further control the bleeding.

At this point Scalise was taken to the ICU, which is where he remains today.

Additional surgeries are expected with the soonest happening within the next 48-hours.

During the briefing, an update was given on Special Agent Crystal Griner, who is also being treated at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Officials say she was shot in the ankle and that she is still in the hospital in “good condition and in good spirits.”

RELATED STORY:

Congressman Scalise undergoes another surgery; hospital says he has improved in last 24 hrs

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.