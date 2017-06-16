CWS Game 1: LSU vs Florida State Preview - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CWS Game 1: LSU vs Florida State Preview

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
OMAHA, NE (WAFB) -

The 2017 baseball Tigers are starting their journey in the College World Series in hopes of winning the school's seventh national championship, the first since 2009.

That journey for LSU begins Saturday night against the Florida State Seminoles in TD Ameritrade Park.

Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at FSU's hitting and pitching leaders.

2017 LSU FLORIDA STATE
Record  48-17 45-21
SEC   21-9 14-14
Ranking 4 16
Streak Won 16 Won 6

Florida State lost to Tennessee Tech in game one of the Tallahassee Regional before reeling off four straight victories to advance to the Super Regional. It took only two games for the Seminoles to beat Sam Houston State and earn a spot at the College World Series.

TEAM HITTING:

2017 LSU FLORIDA STATE
Batting Avg .294 .272
Home Runs 61 72
Triples  12 11
Doubles  113 114
Runs/Game 7.0 7.4

TOP HITTERS FOR THE SEMINOLES:
Jackson Lueck: .327 batting average, nine home runs, one triple, 10 doubles and 54 RBI    
Dylan Busby: .315 batting average, 14 home runs, two triples, 20 doubles and 62 RBI     
Quincy Nieporte: .305 batting average, 10 home runs, 20 doubles and 78 RBI    
Taylor Walls: .276 batting average, eight home runs, three triples, eight doubles and 47 RBI

TEAM PITCHING:

2017 LSU FLORIDA STATE
ERA  3.54 3.72
Opp. Batting Avg  .230 .241
Strikeouts 570 618
Base on Balls 238 203

TOP PITCHERS FOR THE SEMINOLES:
Tyler Holton: 10-2, 2.25 ERA, 17 starts, 112 innings pitched and 139 strikeouts     
Drew Parrish: 6-3, 4.40 ERA, 18 appearances, 14 starts, 86 innings pitched and 89 strikeouts 
Cole Sands: 6-3, 5.05 ERA, 17 appearances, 16 starts, 82 innings pitched and 72 strikeouts 
Drew Carlton: 5-4, 1.98 ERA, six saves, 33 appearances, one start, 59 innings pitched and 55 strikeouts    
Clayton Kwiatkowski: 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 18 appearances, 22 innings pitched and 22 strikeouts     
Will Zirzow: 3-1, 2.60 ERA, 19 appearances, four starts, 45 innings pitched and 52 strikeouts

First pitch between LSU and FSU is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

2017 LSU baseball schedule and scores

