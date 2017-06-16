CWS Game 1: LSU vs Florida State Preview

The 2017 baseball Tigers are starting their journey in the College World Series in hopes of winning the school's seventh national championship, the first since 2009.
That journey for LSU begins Saturday night against the Florida State Seminoles in TD Ameritrade Park.
Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at FSU's hitting and pitching leaders.
|2017
|LSU
|FLORIDA STATE
|Record
|48-17
|45-21
|SEC
|21-9
|14-14
|Ranking
|4
|16
|Streak
|Won 16
|Won 6
Florida State lost to Tennessee Tech in game one of the Tallahassee Regional before reeling off four straight victories to advance to the Super Regional. It took only two games for the Seminoles to beat Sam Houston State and earn a spot at the College World Series.
TEAM HITTING:
|2017
|LSU
|FLORIDA STATE
|Batting Avg
|.294
|.272
|Home Runs
|61
|72
|Triples
|12
|11
|Doubles
|113
|114
|Runs/Game
|7.0
|7.4
TOP HITTERS FOR THE SEMINOLES:
Jackson Lueck: .327 batting average, nine home runs, one triple, 10 doubles and 54 RBI
Dylan Busby: .315 batting average, 14 home runs, two triples, 20 doubles and 62 RBI
Quincy Nieporte: .305 batting average, 10 home runs, 20 doubles and 78 RBI
Taylor Walls: .276 batting average, eight home runs, three triples, eight doubles and 47 RBI
TEAM PITCHING:
|2017
|LSU
|FLORIDA STATE
|ERA
|3.54
|3.72
|Opp. Batting Avg
|.230
|.241
|Strikeouts
|570
|618
|Base on Balls
|238
|203
TOP PITCHERS FOR THE SEMINOLES:
Tyler Holton: 10-2, 2.25 ERA, 17 starts, 112 innings pitched and 139 strikeouts
Drew Parrish: 6-3, 4.40 ERA, 18 appearances, 14 starts, 86 innings pitched and 89 strikeouts
Cole Sands: 6-3, 5.05 ERA, 17 appearances, 16 starts, 82 innings pitched and 72 strikeouts
----------
Drew Carlton: 5-4, 1.98 ERA, six saves, 33 appearances, one start, 59 innings pitched and 55 strikeouts
Clayton Kwiatkowski: 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 18 appearances, 22 innings pitched and 22 strikeouts
Will Zirzow: 3-1, 2.60 ERA, 19 appearances, four starts, 45 innings pitched and 52 strikeouts
First pitch between LSU and FSU is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
2017 LSU baseball schedule and scores
