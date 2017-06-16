CWS Game 1: LSU vs Florida State Preview

The 2017 baseball Tigers are starting their journey in the College World Series in hopes of winning the school's seventh national championship, the first since 2009.

That journey for LSU begins Saturday night against the Florida State Seminoles in TD Ameritrade Park.

Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at FSU's hitting and pitching leaders.

2017 LSU FLORIDA STATE Record 48-17 45-21 SEC 21-9 14-14 Ranking 4 16 Streak Won 16 Won 6

Florida State lost to Tennessee Tech in game one of the Tallahassee Regional before reeling off four straight victories to advance to the Super Regional. It took only two games for the Seminoles to beat Sam Houston State and earn a spot at the College World Series.

TEAM HITTING:

2017 LSU FLORIDA STATE Batting Avg .294 .272 Home Runs 61 72 Triples 12 11 Doubles 113 114 Runs/Game 7.0 7.4

TOP HITTERS FOR THE SEMINOLES:

Jackson Lueck: .327 batting average, nine home runs, one triple, 10 doubles and 54 RBI

Dylan Busby: .315 batting average, 14 home runs, two triples, 20 doubles and 62 RBI

Quincy Nieporte: .305 batting average, 10 home runs, 20 doubles and 78 RBI

Taylor Walls: .276 batting average, eight home runs, three triples, eight doubles and 47 RBI

TEAM PITCHING:

2017 LSU FLORIDA STATE ERA 3.54 3.72 Opp. Batting Avg .230 .241 Strikeouts 570 618 Base on Balls 238 203

TOP PITCHERS FOR THE SEMINOLES:

Tyler Holton: 10-2, 2.25 ERA, 17 starts, 112 innings pitched and 139 strikeouts

Drew Parrish: 6-3, 4.40 ERA, 18 appearances, 14 starts, 86 innings pitched and 89 strikeouts

Cole Sands: 6-3, 5.05 ERA, 17 appearances, 16 starts, 82 innings pitched and 72 strikeouts

----------

Drew Carlton: 5-4, 1.98 ERA, six saves, 33 appearances, one start, 59 innings pitched and 55 strikeouts

Clayton Kwiatkowski: 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 18 appearances, 22 innings pitched and 22 strikeouts

Will Zirzow: 3-1, 2.60 ERA, 19 appearances, four starts, 45 innings pitched and 52 strikeouts

First pitch between LSU and FSU is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

2017 LSU baseball schedule and scores

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.