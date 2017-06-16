EMS breaks ground on new emergency station in Zachary

East Baton Rouge Parish and EMS officials broke ground Friday morning on a new emergency medical station in Zachary.More >>
A blood drive to honor wounded Congressman Steve Scalise will be held at the Louisiana State Capitol Friday.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
Police are now charging a man with murder for allegedly setting a fire that killed his girlfriend.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Jason Garner, who posted comments on our Facebook page about the laws passed this year to reform Louisiana’s criminal justice system.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist will race the sea's apex predator, all in the name of science. Just kidding, it's for "Shark Week."More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
