EMS breaks ground on new emergency station in Zachary

East Baton Rouge Parish and EMS officials broke ground Friday morning on a new emergency medical station in Zachary.

The facility will be a two-bay station that will service the Zachary area.

"We have plans to run this as the northern part emergency center for the parish," explains Chad Guillot, EMS Director.

The medical station will be an extension of Lane Regional Medical Center since they will be on the same campus.

"It will be a 24/7 station, 24/7 operation," said Guillot, EMS Director. "Generator backed up so if we lose power and everything we can still operate out of here.

East Baton Rouge EMS officials say they respond to over 3,000 emergency calls per year.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.