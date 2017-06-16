Police charge man with murder for allegedly setting fire that killed girlfriend

Police are now charging a man with murder for allegedly setting a fire that killed his girlfriend. Additionally, he is charged with three counts of attempted murder for the people who managed to escape from the home unharmed.

Amanda Korkosz was found inside her home on Henagen Ave., which is off Plank Rd., around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26. An autopsy showed that she died of smoke inhalation.

Edward Allen, 35, of Baton Rouge, was initially arrested on charges of false communication of a planned arson after a witness identified him as Korkosz's boyfriend.

Fire investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have added a charge of aggravated arson against him.

BRFD's report states Allen intentionally set the fire in the living room of the home using a liquid accelerant.

According to the witness' statement to police, on the morning of May 25, she saw and heard Allen say he was going to set his girlfriend's house on fire if she put him out again.

The witness told police on the next morning, May 26, she saw Allen walking in a fast pace and saying Korkosz "snuck" [punch] him and put him out.

The fire happened later that same night.

According to the probable cause report, the witness gave a detailed description of Allen.

Allen is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

