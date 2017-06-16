BRPD officer on paid administrative leave after fatal shooting during traffic stop

The vehicle that was pulled over before the shooting was towed away from the scene hours after the shooting. (Source: WAFB)

The Baton Rouge Police Department has placed on administrative leave the officer who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Officials say Yuseff Hamadeh, 27, has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, June 13 at roughly 11:30 p.m. on S. Acadian Thru. between Claycut Rd. and Broussard St.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the man who died as Jordan Frazier, 35. He added Frazier died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to sources, Frazier was shot at least three times - chest, arm, and leg. Witnesses reported hearing five or six shots.

Sources stated Frazier's girlfriend was driving and pulled over without any problems, but as the officer was approaching the driver, Frazier reportedly got out of the passenger side.

"The passenger exited the vehicle holding a gun and the officers fired upon that passenger," Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said. "The passenger was pronounced deceased and no officers were injured."

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation, which is routine for officer-involved shootings.

State police said Frazier got out of the vehicle with a gun.

Hamadeh is a 1 year veteran with the Baton Rouge Police Department. He spent four years with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office prior to joining BRPD.

Court records from the 19th Judicial District Court state Frazier has a criminal record.

The investigation is ongoing.

