Man sentenced to 10 years for killing teen cousin in 2014

The man accused of killing his 16-year-old cousin in 2014 will spend 10 years in prison after taking a plea deal, officials confirm.

District Attorney Hillar Moore III reports that Devon Bowie has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Patrick Williams.

Bowie was originally charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. The plea deal reduced the charge to manslaughter and his sentence for the obstruction charge was suspended.

As a result of the plea, Bowie will serve 10 years and will be given credit for time served. He will be placed on probation for an additional five years for the suspended sentence.

Bowie, who was 19-years-old at the time of his arrest, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on January 17, 2014.

The case was investigated by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Detectives believe the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the two.

Judge Richard "Chip" Moore presided over the case.

