YOUR TURN: Louisiana’s criminal justice system reform

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Jason Garner. Garner is one of many of people who posted comments on our Facebook page about the laws passed this year to reform Louisiana’s criminal justice system. The new laws aim to reduce the state’s jail population and prison costs.

Garner is happy about the changes. In his words:

Louisiana has the highest incarceration rate of any state in the country with the highest incarceration rate of all nations. There are a lot of criminals in the system but it’s also a lot of poor people not able to afford a good lawyer who are forced to take a plea or face a mandatory minimum. This needed change should have happened years ago. It’s about time.

