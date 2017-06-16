New jobs headed to Ascension Parish with opening of industrial packaging facility

New jobs area headed to Ascension Parish at a 40,000-square-foot packaging and logistics facility.

“The strong business climate, strategic supply chain and powerful workforce programs Louisiana offers made this decision a logical one for our company,” said Mauser USA President and CEO Glenn Frommer.

During the project's initial phase, 28 direct jobs will be created. They will average an annual salary of more than $58,000, plus benefits. Officials say the project has the potential to expand with a second phase that would yield 19 additional jobs.

“Ascension Parish is pleased to welcome Mauser USA as our newest industrial citizen,” Parish President Kenny Matassa said. “We appreciate Mauser’s commitment to Ascension Parish and look forward to working with the company in the months and years ahead.”

The Louisiana Economic Development began working on this project in December 2015. The state offered an incentive package to further attract the company to make a $10 million capital investment.

“Mauser’s selection of Louisiana and Geismar signals their recognition of our growth in this sector and the importance of ramping up customer service to support the most important manufacturing markets in America," said Gov. John Bel Edwards. "We welcome one of the world’s industrial packaging leaders to our state and are grateful for their creation of new career opportunities in Louisiana.”

The facility will be located on La. 30, between Interstate 10 and River Road.

CLICK HERE if you are interested in jobs at the facility.

