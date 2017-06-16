Two inmates escape from Federal Prison in Grant Parish

Two minimum security inmates have escaped from a Federal Prison, officials say.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates escaped from the prison located in Pollock sometime Thursday evening. Officials say the two men did not make roll call at midnight.

Tremmell Armstead, 39, was a resident of New Orleans.

Michael Casson, 41, was a resident of Natchitoches.

Officials say it is possible the two men could try to return to those areas.

No information was provided as to how the men escaped.

If you know anything regarding their whereabouts, call the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-627-3261.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.