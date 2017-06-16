La. legislators pass budget, ending special session 3 days early

Louisiana legislators wrapped up the special session three days early, sending a budget to the governor’s desk.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
Members of Baton Rouge law enforcement hit the court with area youth Friday at Gus Young Park. It was part of a summer pop up event hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) program.More >>
The Baton Rouge Bicentennial Committee is currently looking for published authors to write essays to be put in a time capsule to commemorate the city's 200th birthday.More >>
A blood drive to honor wounded Congressman Steve Scalise was held at the Louisiana State Capitol Friday.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
A man who looks like Jesus has been walking the streets of Toledo with just his rosary, Bible and blanket. Some call him "The Jesus Guy," but really his name is James.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
