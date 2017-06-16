Gov. Edwards signs 'prudent and conservative budget' bill; special session adjourns

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference upon adjournment of the House and Senate to discuss the special session.More >>
For the first time in nearly a decade, colleges have been spared cuts from the state’s $28 billion-plus operating budget, which got final approval from Louisiana senators on the final day of special session.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Friday evening, asking that citizens withhold judgement on the officer-involved shooting on S Acadian Thwy. until Louisiana State Police concludes their investigation.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Friday evening, asking that citizens withhold judgement on the officer-involved shooting on S Acadian Thwy. until Louisiana State Police concludes their investigation.More >>
Brazilian jiu jitsu is a male-dominated sport, but one Baton Rouge woman is living the jiu jitsu dream.More >>
Brazilian jiu jitsu is a male-dominated sport, but one Baton Rouge woman is living the jiu jitsu dream.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed three bills into law Friday.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed three bills into law Friday.More >>
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
The father of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade.More >>
Two bounty hunters killed in a point-blank shootout with a Minnesota fugitive at a Texas car dealership were offered $3,000 to apprehend the felon.More >>
Two bounty hunters killed in a point-blank shootout with a Minnesota fugitive at a Texas car dealership were offered $3,000 to apprehend the felon.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>