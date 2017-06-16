Gov. Edwards signs 'prudent and conservative budget' bill; special session adjourns

For the first time in nearly a decade, colleges have been spared cuts from the state’s $28 billion-plus operating budget, which got final approval from Louisiana senators on the final day of special session.

The budget, which was supported by Gov. John Bel Edwards, will take effect on July 1 and it keeps most agencies free of cuts. It also fully funds the TOPS college tuition program.

State government workers will benefit from a 2 percent pay raise and money has been allocated for a new juvenile prison facility.

Mental health services, however, will see reductions, along with safety-net hospitals and clinics.

Gov. Edwards will hold a press conference upon adjournment of the House and Senate to discuss the special session.

