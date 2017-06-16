Fire investigators: Flood damaged home intentionally set on fire

Investigators have determined that someone intentionally set a fire at a flood damaged home on Sherwood St.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the home Friday shortly before 7 a.m.

A total of seven units responded to the blaze. It only took roughly 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials say the home was vacant due to the August 2016 flood.

Investigators have listed the cause of the blaze as arson.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

