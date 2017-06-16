Contractor arrested after woman says he failed to install cabinets to flood-ridden home

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
A Baton Rouge cabinet maker is behind bars after a woman claims he failed to build and install cabinets to her home that was damaged during the August flood.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 16.More >>
A woman who police say posted a nude video of another woman on social media because of a personal vendetta has been arrested.More >>
An attorney for a man accused of fatally hitting a 12-year-old during a police chase last month continues to maintain his client’s innocence.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.More >>
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.More >>
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
The 5-year-old has been at Boston’s Children Hospital for 189 days and received a heart transplant in March.More >>
The man was found early Thursday in a yard on Sam Jones Road.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
