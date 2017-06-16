Contractor arrested after woman says he failed to install cabinets to flood-ridden home

A Baton Rouge cabinet maker is behind bars after a woman claims he failed to build and install cabinets to her home that was damaged during the August flood.

Police have in custody Hard Wilson, 60, of Baton Rouge on felony charges of home improvement fraud greater than $500 and theft.

On May 30, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a felony theft complaint. According to the victim, she hired Wilson, who is a cabinet maker, to build custom cabinets for her home on Session Dr. because her home was affected by the August flood. She said Wilson told her the cabinets would cost $8,500.

According to the probable cause report, on Feb. 13, the victim entered a written contract with Wilson, which she provided a deposit of $4,200.

Wilson was suppose to install cabinets in three bathroom, kitchen, two linen closets, a wet bar, and utility room, police say. The victim told police the work was to be completed in eight weeks from the contract date.

She says Wilson has missed both contract dates and have not made any effort to complete the work.

According to police, both were interviewed at BRPD Headquarters and Wilson said he did not want to complete the work to the victim’s home because she was very hard to get along with, therefore, he would return her full deposit.

The victim told police as of May 18, when they met at BRPD Headquarters, Wilson has not made any effort to return her deposit and the work in the home has not been completed.

As a result of the both statements and evidence collected, police found probable cause to arrest Wilson.

