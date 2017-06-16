Woman arrested for allegedly posting nude video of another woman on social media

A woman who police say posted a nude video of another woman on social media because of a personal vendetta has been arrested.

Police have in custody Sherica Clark, 39, Baker, on the charge video voyeurism.

On Thursday, June 15, a woman filed a complaint at the Baker Police Department claiming Clark posted a nude video of her online.

Authorities say, while investigating the responding officer was informed Clark and the victim have had a personal vendetta against each other because of both women were dealing with the same man.

According to the probable cause report, Clark and the victim got into a verbal argument which resulted in Clark posting a nude video on social media of the victim showings the victim’s vagina.

The victim told police moments after all of her family and friends saw the video.

She said she then took a picture of the post and immediately came to the police department to make a report.

Police say the responding officer contacted Clark, telling her that she needed to come to the police department for further investigation. He told her that he would need to do an interview with her, to which she agreed.

According to authorities, under direct questioning Clark admitted to police that she got upset and posted a nude video of the victim on social media in retaliation.

Clark was then placed under arrest and was later transported and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

