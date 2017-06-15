Joshual Hilton's attorney refutes police report, maintains client's innocence

An attorney for a man accused of fatally hitting a 12-year-old during a police chase last month continues to maintain his client’s innocence.More >>
The congressional baseball game went on as scheduled, despite Wednesday's tragic shooting.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the streets of north Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.More >>
A blood drive to honor wounded Congressman Steve Scalise will be held at the Louisiana State Capitol Friday.More >>
Thursday night, a packed house weighed in on possible plans to move BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
An anonymous tip from the community led to the seizure of over 400 pounds of marijuana in Collins on Wednesday.More >>
