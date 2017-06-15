Joshual Hilton's attorney refutes police report, maintains client's innocence

An attorney for a man accused of fatally hitting a 12-year-old during a police chase last month continues to maintain his client’s innocence.

Joshual Hilton’s attorney wants to clear his client’s name and get to the bottom of what happened that tragic night.

Ron Haley, Hilton’s attorney, is sounding off now that what state police say happened the night Lee was fatally hit during a police chase is public.

"There are a lot of questions,” Haley said. “There’s a lot of questions that we're asking, a lot of questions that Sammy's family should be asking, and a lot of questions that the public I hope are asking."

A district judge decided Thursday that Hilton will stay behind bars without bond until his August trial date on separate drug charges. "I would like to have seen a bond set on it. I don't believe he should be held without bond, but I certainly understand it," said Haley.

While he says the state was not unreasonable in its request, Haley firmly believes his client is not the monster many in the community may think he is.

"I think the public has a right to want somebody to blame, but I ask the public to have an open mind and I ask the public to ask questions and to not just take everything for face value," Haley added.

A Baton Rouge Police Department report reveals a timeline of events from that night, saying officers tried to stop Hilton, suspecting he was in possession of drugs. During the stop, the report says Hilton tried to run over an officer before being shot, then taking off. Police gave chase when tragically, the 12-year-old was struck and killed.

As questions about who fatally hit the child continue to swirl, police have said it was the suspect, but Haley says he is not so sure. It's why he has made a formal request to review all vehicles involved in the chase.

"We want to get in and look at the car. We want to be able to observe it and equally, we want to be able to observe the police vehicles. We want the opportunity to take a look,” said Haley.

Haley also says apart from taking a look at the evidence, as the case continues to be investigated, they are hoping to find out whether there was any police negligence during the officer-involved shooting and chase.

"Should it have been called off? Should they have engaged at all in that type of chase with the potential threat to the public," Haley questioned.

While Haley says he is not trying to point the finger at law enforcement, a child is dead and he believes there are plenty of questions that must be answered.

"This is in no way an indictment on the police department or taking one side of the badge versus the other side of the badge,” Haley said. “There are legitimate questions that need to be answered and legitimate questions we are definitely going to ask."

Haley says his request has been approved and he will get the chance to review the vehicles involved in the chase in the coming days.

