Blood drive planned to honor Steve Scalise at La. State Capitol

An attorney for a man accused of fatally hitting a 12-year-old during a police chase last month continues to maintain his client’s innocence.More >>
The congressional baseball game went on as scheduled, despite Wednesday's tragic shooting.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the streets of north Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.More >>
A blood drive to honor wounded Congressman Steve Scalise will be held at the Louisiana State Capitol Friday.More >>
Thursday night, a packed house weighed in on possible plans to move BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Two escaped inmates who killed two Georgia Department of Corrections Officers in Middle Georgia have been caught.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
An anonymous tip from the community led to the seizure of over 400 pounds of marijuana in Collins on Wednesday.More >>
