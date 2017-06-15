Blood drive planned to honor Steve Scalise at La. State Capitol

A blood drive to honor wounded Congressman Steve Scalise will be held at the Louisiana State Capitol Friday.

The drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Legislators are partnering with LifeShare Blood Center to host the event on what they hope will be the last day of the special session. Because Scalise served in both the Louisiana House and Senate, legislators thought the blood drive would be a good way to honor him.

"We thought this would be a great way to support him at the capitol since the congressman served with a lot of the current members. This is also a great way to support the local community," said Rep. Walt Leger.

Two LifeShare mobile buses will be parked at the state capitol for people to donate.

"Lifeshare would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Steve Scalise. We appreciate those generous donors who donated beforehand so that the blood was there when he needed it. We want to do the same for our community," said Stephanie Duplessis, manager of the LifeShare Blood Center in Baton Rouge.

