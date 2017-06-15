BREC asks for public input at meeting about moving zoo from north Baton Rouge

Thursday night, a packed house weighed in on possible plans to move BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo.

The crowd gathered at BREC's headquarters on Florida Blvd. Leaders want to build a new zoo at a yet-to-be-determined location in south Baton Rouge. The ongoing debate over the zoo's future has gotten heated in recent months. Some argue in favor of moving the zoo and replacing it with a new multi-use park.

NOW: @BRECParks superintendent Carolyn McKnight: "We have been nothing but transparent about possibly moving the @BatonRougeZoo." @WAFB pic.twitter.com/HM8dUNxZCr — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) June 16, 2017

Others say the zoo should remain in north Baton Rouge, but needs major upgrades.

“Well, getting public input is just part of what BREC does. Before we do any project, and especially one of this size and magnitude, we have to get input from the community,” said Cheryl Michelet, a BREC spokesperson.

BREC says relocating the zoo or renovating it in its current location would cost roughly the same amount, around $110 million.

