New photography exhibit at LASM shows struggle of August flood

Less than a year after the August 2016 flood, the last thing many people need is to be reminded of what happened, but a new exhibit at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum (LASM) offers a look back and a look within.

“Almost everyone that went through this flood experienced something of this nature, trying to save their photographs,” said Collin Richie, the photographer behind the exhibit.

Richie knows the importance of photographs. His latest labor of love hangs at LASM.

“He was individually drying every single picture he could. Every surface through his whole back yard had a picture with a rock on it,” said Richie.

The exhibit is called Faces of the Flood. It is a haunting look at the individual tragedies that make up the bigger picture of last August. It's also a testament to the human spirit.

“A lot of people were just so humble and said, ‘This is okay. I'll be fine. You should look at my neighbor. My neighbor's got it worse than me.’ Everyone was saying everybody had it worse, and I'm standing in what was 8 feet of water in their house saying, ‘You got it pretty bad,’” said Richie.

Richie and his team of portrait photographers worked to capture the despair, the hope, and the resilience of a community as it wrestled with its future. Their work teaches people something about what is important in times of trouble.

“Everyone has someone or something they cling to that gets them through the bad parts of life,” said Richie.

And everyone clings to their pictures. Even drying on a rock in a soggy yard, they are the images that are memories of one’s past and speak of hope for the future.

The Faces of the Flood exhibit will be at LASM through September 3.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.