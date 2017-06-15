Killian Police Chief fired amid allegations of personal use of credit cards and much more

Congressman Steve Scalise is in surgery for a third time at a Washington, D.C. hospital.More >>
Congressman Steve Scalise is in surgery for a third time at a Washington, D.C. hospital.More >>
Killian Police Chief Dennis Hill was fired Tuesday night during a town hall meeting.More >>
Killian Police Chief Dennis Hill was fired Tuesday night during a town hall meeting.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton purses he purchased from New York.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton purses he purchased from New York.More >>
Fire investigators have added a charge of aggravated arson against the man accused of setting a fire that killed a 32-year-old woman. Police say they plan to upgrade charges against him as well.More >>
Fire investigators have added a charge of aggravated arson against the man accused of setting a fire that killed a 32-year-old woman. Police say they plan to upgrade charges against him as well.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta.More >>