Contractor arrested for agreeing to fix victim's flooded home, failing to complete work

A Baton Rouge contractor has been arrested for reportedly agreeing to repair a flood-damaged home and failing to do so.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish say Danziel Busby, 36, entered into an agreement with the victim to perform repairs to her home within a 45-day period after it flooded in August of 2016.

The victim says she had 5 inches of water in her home and then entered into an agreement with Busby on September 21, 2016. She says she paid him a deposit of $1,500 to complete demolition of the walls and floors in her home. Busby reportedly agreed to replace all walls, flooring, doors, and paint throughout the home. The victim says Busby failed to remove and replace the sheetrock in a bedroom closet and in the kitchen.

On September 28, 2016, the victim then gave Busby another $6,200 to purchase flooring material. She says he used a portion of the money to purchase only enough flooring for one room and failed to purchase the additional materials, and also did not remove the flooring in other rooms of the home.

The victim claims on October 13, 2016, she paid Busby an additional $1,700 to paint, trim, and install doors, but Busby did not do any of these projects. The victim says she made several attempts to contact Busby, but was unsuccessful. She finally terminated her agreement with Busby on May 10, 2017 when it became apparent to her that Busby would not return to complete the work or refund her money.

Busby was arrested on Thursday, June 15 and faces charges of residential contractor fraud.

RELATED STORIES: Contractors arrested for fraud related to August 2016 flood repairs

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.