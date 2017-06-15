Congressional baseball game honors those wounded during shooting

Fire investigators have added a charge of aggravated arson against the man accused of setting a fire that killed a 32-year-old woman. Police say they plan to upgrade charges against him as well.More >>
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.More >>
Congressman Steve Scalise is in surgery for a third time at a Washington, D.C. hospital.More >>
On Thursday, June 15, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a series of bills into law that bring changes to Louisiana's criminal justice system. The ten new laws aim to reduce the state's high incarceration rate and prison costs.More >>
A Baton Rouge contractor has been arrested for reportedly agreeing to repair a flood-damaged home and failing to do so.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
A 61-year-old Ohio man has been arrested after threatening an officer and chaining up his dog on the bed of a pickup truck.More >>
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
