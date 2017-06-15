Congressional baseball game honors those wounded during shooting

The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.

Republicans and Democrats playing in Thursday night's charity baseball game will be wearing LSU gear in honor of Congressman Steve Scalise. The game is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. Central.

LSU officials said the university sent t-shirts, hats, towels, and other items for congressional members to wear for the game to show support for Scalise.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Steve Scalise today," LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri said before the team left for Omaha. "Hopefully he's recovering well. We sent up some t-shirts and hats for all the legislators that will be playing in the baseball game today in Washington. They are going to all wear LSU hats in honor of Steve and I think that's a wonderful thing. So we sent some stuff up there and hope Steve has a quick and full recovery."

"Rep. Scalise is a proud LSU alumnus and great supporter of the university, and we are proud to help out even in this small way," said LSU President F. King Alexander. "The thoughts and prayers of the entire LSU community are with Rep. Scalise, his family and all of those injured."

WVUE-TV reported former Louisiana Congressman Bob Livingston is saying it's going to be a tough road ahead for Scalise, who is expected to undergo his third surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The bullet reportedly pierced his hip during baseball practice may have done a lot of damage and the hospital said he's had to have a number of transfusions.

Scalise's wife, Jennifer, has been by his side, as Trump and others stopped by to pay visits.

The president paid a visit to Scalise on Wednesday night. Trump said Scalise "continues his very brave fight," but added: "it's been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He's in some trouble."

Witnesses on scene said it was one step away from a massacre.

President Trump saluted the Capitol police officers injured in the attack. He says, "They ran right into the fire" and saved a lot of lives.

The shooter is identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

Videos claiming to be recorded during the shooting have started to appear online. WARNING: CONTENT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS AND IT HAS NOT BEEN EDITED FOR LANGUAGE.

Scalise represents the state's 1st Congressional District, which includes Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes.

The team roster shows Scalise was the only member of the Louisiana congressional delegation at the practice.

