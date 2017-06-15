Man arrested for reportedly selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton purses

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit Louis Vuitton purses he purchased from New York.

Officials with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) say agents identified Dollar Plus, a business in the Sherwood Square shopping center, as a location of suspected trafficking of counterfeit goods.

They say Chan Ming Chan, 44, was informed of the illegal nature of his activity, and despite these warnings, continued to knowingly sell counterfeit items. Two separate undercover operations were conducted back in December of 2014 where agents purchased merchandise from Dollar Plus that was counterfeit.

Then on January 1, 2015, Ming was interviewed by agents and reportedly confirmed many of the facts about his counterfeit trafficking, including the identity and location of his suppliers in New York. Ming claimed he pays cash on delivery for the merchandise and uses UPS to ship items form his suppliers. At this time, he claimed he was no longer selling counterfeit merchandise.

On May 18, 2017, LBI agents conducted another undercover operation at Dollar Plus, which resulted in the purchase of a counterfeit Louis Vuitton purse. Agents say Dollar Plus has a hidden area used to display the suspected counterfeit merchandise. In this area, boxes of purses, shoes, and other counterfeit merchandise.

Ming was arrested on Thursday, June 15 and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of illegal use of counterfeit trademark.

